The 2019 College Football Playoff final is set to take place from inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 2 Clemson for the third time in the past four postseasons.

Last season, Alabama defeated Clemson 24–6 in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

When the two schools last met in the National Championship Game—early in 2017—Clemson won the title, 35–31.

Both teams enter this year's game undefeated. In the semifinals, Clemson beat Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, while Alabama beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN