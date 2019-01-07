Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. announced Monday he will enter the NFL draft. He is coming off a season in which he accounted for 54 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

For the Buckeyes last season, Haskins had a 70% completion rate and he tossed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns while also rushing for four scores.

In the last two games of the season, Haskins completed 59 of his 78 passes for 750 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

They say that dreams come true

and when they do, that there's a beautiful thing... Scarlet & Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/ngHQfLq8C7 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 7, 2019

In addition to winning the Rose Bowl, Haskins finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.