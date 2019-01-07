After one season as the starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins is making the jump to the NFL.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. announced Monday he will enter the NFL draft. He is coming off a season in which he accounted for 54 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
For the Buckeyes last season, Haskins had a 70% completion rate and he tossed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns while also rushing for four scores.
In the last two games of the season, Haskins completed 59 of his 78 passes for 750 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.
They say that dreams come true— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 7, 2019
and when they do, that there's a beautiful thing... Scarlet & Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/ngHQfLq8C7
In addition to winning the Rose Bowl, Haskins finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.