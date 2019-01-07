What Was the Last Team to Win Back-to-Back National Championships?

Alabama could become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since....you guessed it. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 07, 2019

Nick Saban and Alabama will look to become the first team in the College Football Playoff era to repeat as national champions tonight, facing off against Clemson at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. 

Eight teams have repeated as champions since the AP Poll began in 1936, with Minnesota first accomplishing the feat in1940 and 1941. But which was the last program to go back-to-back? Look no further than Saban and the Crimson Tide. 

Alabama won the national championship in both 2011 and 2012, going 25–2 over the two-year stretch. Neither title game was close. The Crimson Tide rebounded from a November loss at LSU to beat the Tigers' 21-0 in the 2011 championship game, and beat Notre Dame 42-14 in the BCS Championship Game the following season. 

The pair of victories gave Saban three national titles at Alabama, but he's on his way to doubling that total. A win on Monday would be his sixth national title the Crimson Tide, passing Bear Bryant for the most championships in program history. 

