Entering the 2018 season, two coaches were tied with the most national titles in college football history.

Bear Bryant and Nick Saban each have won the national championship six times in their coaching career.

Bryant won all of his championships with Alabama with titles in 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978 and 1979.

Saban won his first championship with LSU in 2003 and then he won five with Alabama in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Saban will have a chance to win a seventh title at the close the 2018 season when his Alabama squad faces the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the third time in four years.