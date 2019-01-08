Clemson National Championship Gift Guide

For Clemson fans looking to celebrate their team's National Championship title, look no further than this SI gift guide. 

By Kaelen Jones
January 08, 2019

The Clemson Tigers won their second-ever National Championship on Monday when they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 44–16. Finding the perfect gift to commemorate their surprisingly dominant showing isn't could prove difficult.

Luckily, we here at Sports Illustrated have created a handy gift guide for any Clemson fan. Even for those who know little to nothing about college football, these items are sure to capture your attention.

Commemorative 2019 Clemson Sports Illustrated Championship Package

If you're looking to relive Clemson's magical championship season, then we've got you covered with our commemorative 2019 Clemson championship package. You can purchase the full package here. Included in it is SI's exclusive Clemson commemorative issue, an 11x14 2019 Championship cover, and one of year Sports Illustrated (39 print issues).

If you want to purchase any of our other Clemson covers, we've compiled a list here.

Gear

For fans who may not want to read coverage of Clemson's season, limited edition gear could do the trick. There's plenty of exclusive items, including hats, t-shirts and more. Take a look at some of the best gear available for purchase below.

2019 Clemson Ring Season Tee


Available at Fanatics

Clemson National Champions Hat

Available at Fanatics

Clemson 2018-19 Schedule Tee

Available at Fanatics

Clemson 2019 National Champions Authentic Framed Collage

Available at Fanatics

Clemson National Champions Mini Helmet

Fanatics

Clemson National Champions Gold Mint Coin

Fanatics

Clemson National Champions Metallic Commemorative Football

Available at Fanatics

Clemson National Champions Meshbach Structured Adjustable Hat

Available at Fanatics

Clemson Ring Season Pullover Nike Hoodie

Available at Fanatics

Clemson National Champions All-In Tee

Available at Fanatics

College Football

