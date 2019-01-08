Alabama Coach Nick Saban: Fake Field Goal Was 'a Bad Call. It's Always That Way'

Down 15 in the third quarter of Monday's national championship, Alabama pulled out a fake field goal on a fourth-and-six.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 08, 2019

In the third quarter of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama failed to convert a fake field goal on a fourth-and-six while trailing 31-16.

After the game, coach Nick Saban acknowledged that he did the wrong thing by going for the fake instead of kicking the 39-year-field goal.

"We thought we had a really, really good fake, and somebody didn't block a guy they were supposed to block, and so it didn't work," Saban said according to Joel Anderson of ESPN.com. "So it was a bad call. It's always that way."

The Crimson Tide had holder and backup quarterback Mac Jones try to run for the first down with kicker Joseph Bulovas functioning as his lead blocker. Jones was tackled for a loss of two.

Celebrate Clemson's national title with SI's Championship Package

"We just needed 6 yards, and the guy squirted through and got me, so you can't do much about that," Jones said. "But that's pretty much what it was."

"We'd been running it in practice a lot, and we were going to run it if we had the right look, and we got the look that we wanted," Bulovas said. "We were down by a couple scores at that time, so we were trying to create a spark in the first place."

Shortly after the unsuccessful trick play, Clemson scored a touchdown on a 74-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Justyn Ross.

The Tigers went on to win the game 44-16 to capture their second national title in three seasons.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)