In the third quarter of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama failed to convert a fake field goal on a fourth-and-six while trailing 31-16.

After the game, coach Nick Saban acknowledged that he did the wrong thing by going for the fake instead of kicking the 39-year-field goal.

"We thought we had a really, really good fake, and somebody didn't block a guy they were supposed to block, and so it didn't work," Saban said according to Joel Anderson of ESPN.com. "So it was a bad call. It's always that way."

The Crimson Tide had holder and backup quarterback Mac Jones try to run for the first down with kicker Joseph Bulovas functioning as his lead blocker. Jones was tackled for a loss of two.

"We just needed 6 yards, and the guy squirted through and got me, so you can't do much about that," Jones said. "But that's pretty much what it was."

"We'd been running it in practice a lot, and we were going to run it if we had the right look, and we got the look that we wanted," Bulovas said. "We were down by a couple scores at that time, so we were trying to create a spark in the first place."

Shortly after the unsuccessful trick play, Clemson scored a touchdown on a 74-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Justyn Ross.

The Tigers went on to win the game 44-16 to capture their second national title in three seasons.