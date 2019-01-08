Facts Only: Notre Dame's Margin of Defeat Against Clemson Was Less Than Alabama's

Notre Dame shouldn't have been included in the College Football Playoff? Clemson's big win over Alabama might indicate otherwise. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 08, 2019

Notre Dame fans are feeling vindicated after Clemson crushed Alabama in the College Football Playoff. 

While it may feel like ages ago now, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the semifinals, which had Georgia and Ohio State players upset they weren't included in the playoff. 

The Fighting Irish earned a bit of vindication on Monday after the Crimson Tide fell to Clemson 44–16. Notre Dame lost the semifinal by 27 points, while Alabama lost the title game by 28 points. 

LITMANNotre Dame's Latest Postseason Embarrassment Isn't Like the Others

Cue the Twitter-verse taking over:

Celebrate Clemson's national title with SI's Championship Package

Clemson is the first team to go 15–0 in 121 years. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)