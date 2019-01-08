President Trump Congratulates Clemson for Championship, Invites Team to White House

Clemson topped Alabama 44-16 in Monday's national championship game.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 08, 2019

Coming off their dominant 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama, Clemson recieved an invite to the White House from President Donald Trump along with congratulations for capturing their second national title in three seasons.

"Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team," the President wrote on Twitter. "A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H"

After Clemson won the championship following the 2016-17 season, the team visited President Trump.

Since then, visits to the White House for sports champions have been rare for professional sports teams. Although Alabama visited after winning the championship last season, the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles skipped trips to the White House. Additionally, Notre Dame and South Carolina's women's basketball teams were not even invited after their respective national championship runs.

