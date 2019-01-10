Ohio State freshman quarterback Tate Martell is now in the NCAA transfer portal and will explore options outside of the Buckeyes, reports Letterman Row's Jeremy Birmingham.

The decision comes after former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State last week. Fields enrolled in classes in Columbus, Ohio this week. Fields will reportedly ask the NCAA for immediate eligibility in hopes of playing for the team in 2019.

The 5-11, 210-pound Martell was asked about leaving in the event of a big transfer coming to the school.

"Why would I leave for someone who hasn't put a single second into this program yet?" Martell said, according to The Toledo Blade's Dave Briggs. I've put two years of working my a-- off for something that I've been waiting for and dreaming of having my whole life."

Martell went 23–for–28 with 269 yards and one touchdown in six games this season.

Fields, a former five-star recruit from Kennesaw, Ga., went to the Bulldogs as the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.

Ohio State is expected to lose its starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins Jr., to the draft. Haskins threw for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018 during his first season as a starter.