Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts became the premier name on the transfer market on Wednesday when his name entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Hurts has not announced any potential destinations, but information regarding potential suitors for Hurts is beginning to trickle out.

So what news is available on the Hurts transfer front?

Here are the top Jalen Hurts transfer rumors:

• Hurts is expected to visit Miami on Sunday. The Hurricanes hired Alabama QB coach Dan Enos as their offensive coordinator on Friday. (Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com)

• Florida State is interested in Hurts despite QB Deondre Francois' decision to return for his senior season. (Bud Elliott, SB Nation)

• Oklahoma could be interested in Hurts following QB Austin Kendall's entrance into the transfer portal on Friday. (Adam Rittenberg, ESPN)

• Hurts began his visit to Maryland on Friday. The Terps present him with an opportunity to join former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, who was officially hired as head coach the week after the SEC championship game. (Jeff Ermann, 247Sports)

This post will be updated with the latest news and notes regarding Hurts' decision.