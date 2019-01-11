Oklahoma backup quarterback Austin Kendall is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Tulsa World's Eric Bailey.

Kendall played backup to Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during his true freshman year before sitting out a redshirt season. In 2018, Kendall played behind Kyler Murray, who took home the Heisman this year.

Kendall has already graduated and will be eligible to play immediately if he transfers to another school.

Without Kendall, Oklahoma has redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and five-star signee Spencer Rattler set to take his place. The Sooners could look to add transfers with top quarterbacks like Alabama's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Tate Martell entering the transfer portal this week. Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush also announced his plans to enter the transfer portal after the Fighting Irish's season ended with a loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

In his limited playing time, Kendall completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards with three touchdowns in six games.