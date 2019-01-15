Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush Transferring to UCF, Eligible to Play in 2019

Wimbush spent the 2017 season as Notre Dame's starting quarterback prior losing the job to Ian Book in 2018.

By Kaelen Jones
January 15, 2019

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is reportedly transferring to UCF as a graduate student, he announced Tuesday.

Wimbush will be eligible to play for the Knights during the 2019 season following the completion of his transfer.

Wimbush, a senior, was the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback during the entire 2017 season. He started each of Notre Dame's first three games of this season before losing the role to junior Ian Book.

Wimbush completed 54 of 102 passes for 719 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in six total appearances last season for Notre Dame. He also rushed 68 times for 256 yards and one touchdown.

The Fighting Irish went undefeated during the regular season and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal before losing eventual national champion Clemson.

UCF went 12–1 last season, with its only loss coming against LSU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Knights' original starting quarterback, McKenzie Milton, suffered a season-ending knee injury that abruptly curtailed his junior season. Milton has one year of eligibility left to play, but is scheduled to have a second surgical procedure on his knee on Jan. 25.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)