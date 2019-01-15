Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is reportedly transferring to UCF as a graduate student, he announced Tuesday.

Wimbush will be eligible to play for the Knights during the 2019 season following the completion of his transfer.

Wimbush, a senior, was the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback during the entire 2017 season. He started each of Notre Dame's first three games of this season before losing the role to junior Ian Book.

Wimbush completed 54 of 102 passes for 719 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in six total appearances last season for Notre Dame. He also rushed 68 times for 256 yards and one touchdown.

The Fighting Irish went undefeated during the regular season and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal before losing eventual national champion Clemson.

UCF went 12–1 last season, with its only loss coming against LSU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Knights' original starting quarterback, McKenzie Milton, suffered a season-ending knee injury that abruptly curtailed his junior season. Milton has one year of eligibility left to play, but is scheduled to have a second surgical procedure on his knee on Jan. 25.