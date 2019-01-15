Seventh-grade quarterback Isaiah Marshall received a scholarship offer from Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday to play football at Michigan, according to ESPN.

Harbaugh visited Southfield High to scout football prospects and ended up watching tape of Isaiah. The 13-year-old's father, Brian, coaches running backs at Southfield and his uncle, Aaron, is the program's offensive coordinator. Harbaugh called Brian to extend the scholarship offer to his son.

"It was definitely unexpected, especially when you're just looking for feedback on how to get better," Brian told ESPN. "That came out of it. Harbaugh called me, because I was on my way over there and he was there early with my brother. They called me on the phone and asked if that was OK and, of course, I said yes."

This isn't the first time Harbaugh has offered scholarships to middle school players, including a few offers to eighth graders in recent years. Marshall, who will graduate in 2024, is believed to be the youngest player to receive an offer like this so quickly, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Blessed to receive my first offer from University of Michigan and being the youngest athlete to receive an offer from UM. #MakingHistory #StayGrinding pic.twitter.com/DTU2IyneZu — Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) January 15, 2019

Brian told ESPN that Isaiah "had a big smile" when he told his son the news.

The Southfield coach also told the Detroit Free Press that he controls his son's Twitter account to help keep him grounded. When asked by the paper how the family might celebrate Harbaugh's offer, Brian said they would keep it simple.

"[Isaiah] had midterms today at school, training afterwards, he's at basketball practice," he said. "He's probably worn out, so maybe we'll grab some pizza and some wings and enjoy that."