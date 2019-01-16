After a fast food feast flop at the White House, celebrities are stepping in to show the Clemson football team how to celebrate a College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tigers visited the White House on Monday to mark the team's win over Alabama. President Donald Trump decided to serve fast food due to the government shutdown, and the decision prompted more than a few jokes and player reactions.

But it appears to have also helped Clemson players not have to worry about finding a good meal for a long time.

Former NFL star and current Good Morning America host Michael Strahan invited the Clemson team for a "great meal" on the show Tuesday.

"Lobster, whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you," Strahan added. "We’re gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game."

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

Migos member Quavo also offered to celebrate with the champs by inviting the team to his group’s Quality Control headquarters.

I WANNA SHOW CLEMSON TIGERS AND POTUS HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED

YALL WELCOME TO COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS ANYTIME

Dabbin DABO STILL #GODAWGS

The Stir Fry Way! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 15, 2019

Clemson can add to their victory tour with a stop in Chicago after Alinea co-owner Nick Kokonas invited the team to experience "an actual celebration dinner."

I could care less about college football. But I'm personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be.



I'm not joking.



Someone let them know what The Alinea Group does. It'll be worth it@ClemsonTigers — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) January 16, 2019

Alinea is a three-star Michelin restaurant that's consistently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the world.

And if that isn't enough, Ayesha Curry also invited the team to dinner. The chef and wife of Stephen Curry has two barbecue restaurants.

@eatatsmoke will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) January 15, 2019

Clemson players, take these opportunities up for every broke college kid who never won a national title or cold fast food at the White House.