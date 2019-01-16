Quavo, Michael Strahan Want to Show Clemson How to Celebrate

After a fast food feast flop at the White House, celebrities are stepping in to show the Clemson football team how to celebrate.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 16, 2019

After a fast food feast flop at the White House, celebrities are stepping in to show the Clemson football team how to celebrate a College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tigers visited the White House on Monday to mark the team's win over Alabama. President Donald Trump decided to serve fast food due to the government shutdown, and the decision prompted more than a few jokes and player reactions

But it appears to have also helped Clemson players not have to worry about finding a good meal for a long time. 

Former NFL star and current Good Morning America host Michael Strahan invited the Clemson team for a "great meal" on the show Tuesday.

"Lobster, whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you," Strahan added. "We’re gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game."

Migos member Quavo also offered to celebrate with the champs by inviting the team to his group’s Quality Control headquarters.

Clemson can add to their victory tour with a stop in Chicago after Alinea co-owner Nick Kokonas invited the team to experience "an actual celebration dinner." 

Alinea is a three-star Michelin restaurant that's consistently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the world.

And if that isn't enough, Ayesha Curry also invited the team to dinner. The chef and wife of Stephen Curry has two barbecue restaurants.

Clemson players, take these opportunities up for every broke college kid who never won a national title or cold fast food at the White House.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message