When the Clemson Tigers visited the White House on Monday in honor of their national championship victory, players were welcomed to an assortment of fast foods courtesy of the President, who had declared in advance that he was going to provide the meals for the evening. (White House cooks weren't available to prepare any food for the players' arrival due to the U.S. government's shutdown, which reached its 24th day Monday, making it the longest in the nation's history).

And while the entire spectacle in and of itself was, from an outsider's perspective, strange—from the White House's interior decor to the smorgasbord of McDonald's and Wendy's burgers—there was at least one sensible human taking advantage of a golden opportunity any college student would objectively love to have.

Matt Bockhorst, a redshirt-freshman offensive guard, became an American hero Monday night. Photographers snapped flicks of the 6'4", 310-pound lineman stacking two Big Macs on a plate with a sly grin, and Twitter reacted accordingly.

Note: Content in some tweets are not NSFW.

Find someone that looks at you the way this guy looks at a tray of Big Macs pic.twitter.com/nxxZu5LNHk — Dan H (@Hus1986) January 15, 2019

Clemson is eating GOOD at the White House tonight @BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/Lp9mhilcQG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2019

Bockhorst, however, was unfazed. He returned to Twitter and responded with perhaps the most logical response from any student-athlete not getting paid to play a sport that helps some programs gross over $100 million annually. Or, you know, just a normal human being with an appetite for good-a-- burgers.

I mean you’re not just gonna NOT eat the Big Macs stacked in a pile right? https://t.co/nsWC0ptCvi — Matt Bockhorst (@MattBockhorst) January 15, 2019

I am a lover, not a fighter. https://t.co/0VCIBbM28k — Matt Bockhorst (@MattBockhorst) January 15, 2019

Pocketed two chicken wraps and a quarter pounder 😉 — Matt Bockhorst (@MattBockhorst) January 15, 2019

Fellow redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Jackson Carman confirmed that Bockhorst was maximizing his chance at a free meal.

You should’ve saw what he stuffed in his coat pocket.. 😂 https://t.co/ML9lRw2ji1 — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) January 15, 2019

A hero. Maybe even a future president. Who knows?

Of course, not everyone was too enthralled about Clemson's fast-food dinner at the White House, including sophomore linebacker Shaq Smith and former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

🤨 Mcdonalds? Wendy’s? BK? Fave food? That’s not a lunch of champions. That’s a middle school field trip https://t.co/rQfd0nsXxv — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 14, 2019

It was bizarre, but we can say we've seen college football's champions visit the White House and eat hamburgers with the President. Welcome to 2019, ladies and gentlemen. Stand by to find out if eating McDonald's violated any impermissible benefits rules.