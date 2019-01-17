Report: Dan Enos Took Miami (Fla.) OC Job, Left Alabama Without Telling Nick Saban

Enos spent one season in Tuscaloosa before abruptly departing.

By Kaelen Jones
January 17, 2019

Last week, Dan Enos left Nick Saban's Alabama staff to become offensive coordinator under Manny Diaz at Miami (Fla.). Apparently, the move was made rather abruptly.

Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban was unaware of Enos's decision to leave Tuscaloosa, Ala. During a staff meeting four days after the Crimson Tide's defeat in the national championship, Saban reportedly noticed Enos was missing and repeatedly asked where he was.

After spending the 2018 season as Alabama's quarterbacks coach, Enos had just been promoted to offensive coordinator.

One source reportedly said Enos "moved out like the Colts" did when the NFL franchise made its overnight move from Baltimore to Indianapolis.

Saban was said to have been very appreciative of Enos's work during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. As QBs coach, Enos helped sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throw for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions, and finish as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.

