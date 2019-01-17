Fox Sports is reportedly nearing a deal with Urban Meyer to bring the former Ohio State coach on as a college football analyst, according to Sporting News.

Meyer retired from his position as the Buckeyes' head coach after the Rose Bowl, which ended in a 28–23 Ohio State victory over Washington. Ryan Day, 39, was named as Meyer's sucessor after serving as interim coach for the first three games of the season during Meyer's suspension, which he served for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

The 54-year-old coach is reportedly being given the choice to work either as a color commentator in the game booth or as a studio analyst at Fox, per Sporting News.

Since his retirement, Meyer has announced plans to co-teach a course on character and leadership at Ohio State's Fisher College of Business and to work with the Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith in some capacity.

Fox just finished its most-watched college football regular season in network history. Sporting News added that Fox could use Meyer to bring more viewers to its Fox College Football Pregame show, which competes against ESPN's College GameDay.

Meyer spent the last seven seasons with the Buckeyes and led them to one national championship and three Big Ten titles. He has an 82–9 record during his time in Columbus and a 54–4 record in conference play. Before being hired at Ohio State, Meyer led the Florida to two national championships.

He retired after the 2009 season and spent one season as an analyst for ESPN before stepping back into coaching.