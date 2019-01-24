Five-Star Recruit, USC Commit Bru McCoy Enters Transfer Portal

McCoy committed to the Trojans while Kliff Kingsbury was named offensive coordinator.

By Kaelen Jones
January 24, 2019

Five-star commit Bru McCoy is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal and intends to transfer from USC, according to 247Sports.

McCoy announced his committment to the Trojans during the All-American Bowl. He made his decision one day before then-offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury departed USC to accept a head-coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

McCoy, listed at 6'2" and 205 pounds, is reportedly considering transferring to Texas.

McCoy, who attended powerhouse Mater Dei High School (Calif.), is rated the No. 1 athlete and No. 2 prospect in California, according to 247Sports Composite.

