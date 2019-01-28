Report: USC Hires North Texas' Graham Harrell as Offensive Coordinator

Harrell helped guide North Texas to the nation's No. 28 scoring offense in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 28, 2019

USC hired North Texas' offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to the same position on Monday, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman

Harrell spent three seasons as UNT's offensive coordinator from 2016-18. The Mean Green ranked No. 28 in the NCAA in scoring in 2018. Quarterback Mason Fine threw for 3,793 yards and 27 touchdowns. 

The Trojans hired Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator on Dec. 4. But the former Texas Tech head coach bolted from the Trojans on Jan. 8 and accepted the head-coaching job with the Cardinals.

Harrell played four seasons at Texas Tech from 2005-08. He tallied 15,793 passing yards and 134 touchdowns in 45 starts. Harrell threw for 5,000-plus yards and 45-plus touchdowns in both his junior and senior seasons. 

USC went 5–7 in 2018, ranking No. 91 in the nation in scoring. 

 

