USC hired North Texas' offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to the same position on Monday, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

BREAKING: #NorthTexas OC Graham Harrell just accepted the offer to become the new offensive coordinator/QB coach at #USC, per sources. The 33-year-old former NFL QB has helped UNT to Top 25 offenses the past two seasons. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 29, 2019

Harrell spent three seasons as UNT's offensive coordinator from 2016-18. The Mean Green ranked No. 28 in the NCAA in scoring in 2018. Quarterback Mason Fine threw for 3,793 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The Trojans hired Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator on Dec. 4. But the former Texas Tech head coach bolted from the Trojans on Jan. 8 and accepted the head-coaching job with the Cardinals.

Harrell played four seasons at Texas Tech from 2005-08. He tallied 15,793 passing yards and 134 touchdowns in 45 starts. Harrell threw for 5,000-plus yards and 45-plus touchdowns in both his junior and senior seasons.

USC went 5–7 in 2018, ranking No. 91 in the nation in scoring.