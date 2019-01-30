Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops will reportedly join Alabama’s staff as an analyst in an off-field position, according to USA TODAY Sports.

Stoops was fired as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator after the Sooners' 48–45 Red River Showdown loss to Texas. Oklahoma's defense gave up 501 yards of total offense in the loss and allowed the highest offensive output by Texas in the history of their rivalry. Assistant head coach and former defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill took over as the team's defensive coordinator.

"I have great respect for Mike," Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said after Stoops's firing. "He's a quality football coach, great man and a close friend. It became time for a change in our program and that happens sometimes in football, but we cannot lose sight of the accomplishments Mike had at Oklahoma. He was responsible for a lot of success and deserves the gratitude of everyone associated with Sooner football, not only for his role in the winning, but for coaching with integrity."

Nick Saban is expected to add Stoops as part of his support staff for next season, per reports, which likely means he will land in an analyst or consultant role.

Stoops is the younger brother of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who was just two seasons removed from his time at the helm of the Sooners program when his brother was fired.

The 57-year-old coach served as the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator from 1999-2003 and returned to Norman in 2012 after spending eight seasons as Arizona's head coach. The Wildcats went 41–50 during Stoops's tenure.