Nick Saban is in the conversation to be the greatest coach of any team sport in history.

He's also in the conversation for the most-deceptively funny person you could imagine.

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was talking on PFT Live hosted by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and discussed why Alabama lost the College Football Playoff Championship as well as what the six-time national championship winning coach is like in practice.

He explained that he was "one of the rare lucky ones" who didn't catch the ire of Saban's wrath and avoided getting yelled for mistakes. But he did get a consistent dose of another side of the coach we don't all get to see.

From the interview:

What people don't understand about him is he's actually very funny. He's definitely a players' coach. I remember one day at practice I was just catching a lot of balls—and you know he works with the defensive side so he's always on the offensive players. Whenever we do something good, he just gets mad, gets to cussing out Eddy. And that's one of the longest referees we've ever had there. He's just funny, man. He gets to slamming the hat on the ground and all of that, it's just funny. ... I was one of the rare lucky ones. He never really yelled at me. He used to joke with me and say a couple of things, but besides that he never ... Like if I was catching a lot of passes that day, he would try to say something like, 'Hey Josh, you keep catch all these passes, how about you hold deez?' or something like that. Just something funny for a coach to try and translate and get to know to each player.

"How about you hold" WHAT?

Who introduced this man to "deez nuts" jokes and how long has he been making them?

Is Nick Saban secretly a master roaster and we didn't know this? Has he perfected playing the dozens the same way he perfected running a college football program? When Saban shows up to recruit players at their high schools, does he get the job done by going to the cafeteria and flaming every student he can until the prospect commits on the spot? How much "Yo momma" material does he have in his comedic arsenal?

If Dabo Swinney is really going to get Clemson on Alabama's level, he's going to need to filter in a lot more Chappelle's Show references going forward.