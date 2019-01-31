The investigation into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the football program's culture cost the University of Maryland over $1.57 million, according to The Washington Post.

Baltimore law firm DLA Piper was asked in August to conduct the investigation and later handed in a 192-page report of its findings in October. The firm charged $636,772 to the university's board of regents for its services, with each member of the eight-person commision charging $650 an hour for their services, reports the Post.

The four members that charged the most included DLA Piper attorney Charles Scheeler ($283,855), retired federal judge Ben Legg ($161,915), retired judge Alex Williams ($155,194) and journalist and Maryland graduate Bonnie Bernstein ($118,463). Bernstein also expensed her travel time for 14 train rides to-and-from New York City, billing $2,600 per trip.

Related: A Timeline of Jordan McNair's Death, DJ Durkin's Firing and Its Aftermath

Offensive lineman Jordan McNair died on June 13, two weeks after collapsing from a heatstroke at a team workout. The university placed head coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave on Aug. 11, and three days later university president Wallace Loh said he was establishing an independent group to investigate allegations brought against the football program. A report alleged that the Terrapins' program had a "toxic" culture, which was fostered by fear and intimidation under Durkin. On Aug. 17, the board of regents assumed control of the investigation.

Despite finding in October that the program had several failures, the board of regents still recommended on Oct. 30 to reinstate Durkin, which the univesity accepted. Public backlash was widespread, leading Maryland to fire Durkin on Oct. 31.