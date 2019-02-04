Former Baylor head coach Art Briles reportedly interviewed with Southern Miss for its vacant offensive coordinator position on Monday, according to the Sun Herald's Patrick Magee.

Briles has not coached at the college level since the 2015 season. Baylor fired him in May 2016 following an investigation into the football program found that Baylor football coaches failed to take disciplinary action against several football players accused of rape despite being aware of the allegations.

In 2017, Briles was hired by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League as an offensive coordinator. However, he was later fired after the hire came under scrutiny. Last August, he was hired as head coach of Estra Guelfi Firenze, an American football team based in Florence, Italy.

Briles would take over Southern Miss' open OC role which was vacated by Shannon Dawson, who left his position to join Dana Holgorsen's Houston staff in January.

During his eight-year tenure with Baylor, Briles compiled a 65–37 record and won two Big 12 titles.