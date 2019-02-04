Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Cole Cubelic of SEC Network.

Francois was dismissed from the Seminoles on Sunday, which was just one day after his girlfriend posted a video on Instagram in which she alleges that he abused her.

In January 2018, Tallahassee police closed an investigation involving Francois when authorities were called to his residence after a pregnant woman alleged abuse.

Francois appeared in 25 games over the last three seasons, including his redshirt freshman season in 2016 when he threw for 3,350 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His next season was cut short in the season opener against Alabama after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

In 2018, Francois completed 57% of his passes for 2,731 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Seminoles missed a bowl game for the first time in 36 years.