Former Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson Announces Transfer to Maryland

Jackson threw for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns as a freshman in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 18, 2019

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson announced he is transferring to Maryland on Monday night. Jackson was one of four Hokies to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 23, entering as a graduate transfer.

Jackson threw for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He entered last season as the Hokies' starter, but suffered a broken fibula in a loss to Old Dominion in September 2018.

The redshirt junior is expected to graduate from Virginia Tech this spring, according to the Baltimore Sun's Don Markus. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Terrapins. 

Jackson went 9–3 as the Hokies' starter in 2017. Maryland finished last season 5–7, ranking as the Big Ten's No. 9 scoring offense. The Terrapins hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley as their head coach in Dec. 2018. 

