We're nearly six months away from the start of the college football season, but it's never too early to start thinking about who could win the Heisman Trophy.

According to the latest odds from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is favored to win the illustrious award next season at +250.

Tagovailoa had a stunning sophomore campaign, completing 69% of his passes and throwing for 3,966 yards with 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. He spent most of 2018 as the frontrunner to win the award until a rough outing in the SEC championship game. Tagovailoa completed 10 of 25 passes for 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a high ankle sprain. Junior backup Jalen Hurts stepped in to save the game.

Tagovailoa still finished as a Heisman finalist but ultimately lost the award to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma in January, leaving no doubt that Tagovailoa will be the Crimson Tide's starter in 2019. The new Sooners quarterback sits third on the list of Heisman odds at +600.

Sandwiched in between the former teammates on the board is Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence. The true freshman quarterback led the Tigers to a 44–16 romping over the Tide and isn't expected to slow down next year, hence his +300 odds to win the Heisman.

Check out the full odds below:

2019 Heisman Odds @SuperBookUSA:



Tua +250

Lawrence 3/1

Hurts ... +600

Fields ... +600

Martinez ... +600

Taylor ... 15/1

Jeudy ... 30/1

Herbert ... 30/1

Bowman ... 40/1

Daniels ... 40/1

Dillon ... 40/1

Etienne ... 40/1

Ehlinger ... 40/1

Dobbins ... 50/1@VSiNLive — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 27, 2019

The 2019 college football season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 24, when Hawaii hosts Arizona.