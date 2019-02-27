Toni Harris became the first female football player at a skill position to sign a letter of intent for a football scholarship on Tuesday when she committed to Central Methodist University in Missouri.

The Detroit native currently plays free safety for East Los Angeles Community College. Harris took to Twitter to announce the news.

"Such a cry baby but I'm ready for my new journey @CMUEaglesFB!"

Harris starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Toyota earlier this year that emphasized the idea of out-performing expectations. With the spot, she became the first female football player to appear in an ad during the big game.

The RAV4 commercial shows footage of a younger version of Harris advancing in her football career and training for her future.

The 22-year-old chose Central Methodist over offers from Bethany College, Adams State University, Graceland University and Kentucky Christian University. The Eagles have offered Harris a full scholarship to play for their program, according to NBC6.