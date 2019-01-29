The world will get to see a female football player during this year's Super Bowl when Antoinette Harris of East Los Angeles College stars in a Toyota commercial during the game.

Harris, who plays free safety for the California community college, is the focus of a RAV4 ad that underscores the idea of out-performing expectations and assumptions.

The spot shows footage of a younger version of Harris advancing in her football career and training as Jim Nantz supplies a voiceover.

Harris told Erik Brady of USA Today Sports she plans on being the first female NFL player. The 22-year-old is getting set to leave East Los Angeles College to continue her football career elsewhere, and she is currently weighing scholarship offers from Bethany College, Adams State University, Graceland University and Kentucky Christian University.