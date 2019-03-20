Watch: Emmanuel Acho Shows 'REAL Day in the Life' of Student-Athletes in Spoof of NCAA Video

Emmanuel Acho made his own version of what a day in the life of a student-athlete is really like. 

By Khadrice Rollins
March 20, 2019

Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a student-athlete is really like?

Well, the NCAA tried to give people a slight glimpse into that world earlier this week when it shared a video depicting a student-athlete going through practice and class from the moment he woke up.

The only problem is, a lot of current and former student-athletes felt the video was a complete lie compared to what their experiences actually were.

So former Texas and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho decided he would make a video that more appropriately demonstrated what the NCAA was trying to show.

Sorry, Ashlee. There's no time for late-night movies when you got training in the morning.

Such is the life of a student-athlete.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message