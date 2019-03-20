Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a student-athlete is really like?

Well, the NCAA tried to give people a slight glimpse into that world earlier this week when it shared a video depicting a student-athlete going through practice and class from the moment he woke up.

Student and athlete — a day in the life. pic.twitter.com/KBLa1gBLnq — NCAA (@NCAA) March 17, 2019

The only problem is, a lot of current and former student-athletes felt the video was a complete lie compared to what their experiences actually were.

So former Texas and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho decided he would make a video that more appropriately demonstrated what the NCAA was trying to show.

Athlete and student — a REAL day in the life @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/KcWj1JyoHn — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 20, 2019

Sorry, Ashlee. There's no time for late-night movies when you got training in the morning.

Such is the life of a student-athlete.