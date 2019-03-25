Dixie State Football Player Abraham Reinhardt Dies After Suffering Leg Injury at Practice

Abraham Reinhardt was a redshirt-senior linebacker for the Division II program.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 25, 2019

Dixie State University has announced that linebacker Abraham Reinhardt died Friday. He was 23 years old.

The redshirt-senior injured his upper leg at practice last Tuesday and was forced to sit out the remainder of it, according to FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

Reinhardt went to the hospital on Tuesday night after leaving practice with the rest of team, associate athletic director Steve Johnson told FOX 13. He died at Dixie Regional Medical Center on Friday. No cause of death has been released.

"We are all incredibly saddened and shocked by Abraham's passing. Our hearts are broken. He always represented Dixie State University and our football program exceptionally well, but more importantly, he was an amazing young man," athletic director Jason Boothe said in a statement. "He's leaving behind a team of equally amazing young men who are struggling with this news as well. We will do everything we can to support Abraham's family and the team during this very difficult time."

Last season, Reinhardt was first team All-Rocky Mountain conference after leading the team with 79 tackles.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Reinhardt's family and a candlelight vigil will be held on campus Monday.

