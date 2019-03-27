Jalen Hurts on Oklahoma Transfer: 'I'm Built For These Kinds of Situations'

Hurts led the Crimson Tide to two straight College Football Playoff finals during his career.

By Kaelen Jones
March 27, 2019

Jalen Hurts is confident in his decision to transfer to Oklahoma, according to USA Today's George Schroeder.

The former Alabama quarterback joined the Sooners as a graduate transfer this past offseason after being replaced by Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide chose Tagovailoa despite Hurts going 26–2 as their starter and guiding them to two consecutive College Football Playoff finals.

Nonetheless, Hurts appears to be focused on what's ahead. He told Schroeder that he finds his situation to be different than the norm, but insists he's ready for what's to come.

"Everything about it is unique," Hurts said. "But to me, I know it’s happening to a unique person. I’m not your average Joe. I’m kind of built for these kind of situations.”

Hurts, named the 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, has big shoes to fill in replacing 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. He said that his experience at Alabama made him a stronger individual, but now he hopes to prove his worth as a signal caller, in addition to his touted rushing abilities.

"I’m at a new place now," Hurts said. "New opportunity. I think it’s a different team on the same mission.”

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message