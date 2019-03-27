Jalen Hurts is confident in his decision to transfer to Oklahoma, according to USA Today's George Schroeder.

The former Alabama quarterback joined the Sooners as a graduate transfer this past offseason after being replaced by Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide chose Tagovailoa despite Hurts going 26–2 as their starter and guiding them to two consecutive College Football Playoff finals.

Nonetheless, Hurts appears to be focused on what's ahead. He told Schroeder that he finds his situation to be different than the norm, but insists he's ready for what's to come.

"Everything about it is unique," Hurts said. "But to me, I know it’s happening to a unique person. I’m not your average Joe. I’m kind of built for these kind of situations.”

Hurts, named the 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, has big shoes to fill in replacing 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. He said that his experience at Alabama made him a stronger individual, but now he hopes to prove his worth as a signal caller, in addition to his touted rushing abilities.

"I’m at a new place now," Hurts said. "New opportunity. I think it’s a different team on the same mission.”