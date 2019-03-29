Report: Georgia Tech DL Brandon Adams Practiced Step Dancing With Friends Before Death

Adams reportedly collapsed and hit his head at a townhouse near the Georgia Tech campus.

By Michael Shapiro
March 29, 2019

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams was step dancing with his friends near the school's campus before he collapsed and later died on March. 24, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

Adams was reportedly dancing with friends in a garage of an Atlanta townhouse, according to the Journal-Constitution. After going for a water break, Adams fell and hit his head, convulsing before foaming out his mouth. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Friday. 

"Nothing in Mr. Adams’ autopsy by the GBI on Monday pointed to foul play and we have no evidence right now to merit a criminal investigation," the bureau wrote. "Witnesses have told our investigators that Adams had been participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly. The Department is awaiting toxicology and other lab results being tested by the GBI following the autopsy to determine our next step.”

Adams played in 33 games with Georgia Tech from 2016-18, tallying 41 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. His funeral will reportedly be held on Saturday in Nashville. Adams is a native of Brentwood, Tenn. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message