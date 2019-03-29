Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams was step dancing with his friends near the school's campus before he collapsed and later died on March. 24, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Adams was reportedly dancing with friends in a garage of an Atlanta townhouse, according to the Journal-Constitution. After going for a water break, Adams fell and hit his head, convulsing before foaming out his mouth.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Friday.

"Nothing in Mr. Adams’ autopsy by the GBI on Monday pointed to foul play and we have no evidence right now to merit a criminal investigation," the bureau wrote. "Witnesses have told our investigators that Adams had been participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly. The Department is awaiting toxicology and other lab results being tested by the GBI following the autopsy to determine our next step.”

Adams played in 33 games with Georgia Tech from 2016-18, tallying 41 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. His funeral will reportedly be held on Saturday in Nashville. Adams is a native of Brentwood, Tenn.