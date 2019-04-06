Former Auburn Head Coach Tommy Tuberville Running for 2020 U.S. Senate

Tuberville coached college football for 21 seasons.

By Kaelen Jones
April 06, 2019

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville announced that he is launching a campaign to become a U.S. Senator.

Tuberville, 64, will run as a Republican candidate in Alabama ahead of the 2020 Republican primary. The seat is currently occupied by Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will assist Tuberville's campaign.

“After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow," Tuberville said in a statement. "I am humbled to announce the next step — I will be a Republican candidate for US Senate.”

Tuberville spent 21 seasons as a college football coach. He compiled a career record of 159–99. He coached Ole Miss (1995-98), Auburn (1999-2008), Texas Tech (2010-12), and Cincinnati (2013-16).

