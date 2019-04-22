A rescue mission for missing Wyoming football recruit Naphtali Moimoi in California has concluded without the discovery of his body, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced.

Moimoi, 18, was last seen at Half Moon Bay. He fell off a boogie board and friends saw him in the water unresponsive. Two helicopters, two boats and first responders were deployed in the search, which initially was declared a rescue mission before being moved to a water recovery.

On Thursday, search efforts were called off due to lack of visibility, but resumed Friday. The search was officially ended later on Friday afternoon.

"We will continue to work with local authorities to be on the look out & follow up on any information we receive," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A vigil was held for Moimoi on Friday night at Hayward High School.

1- Family, friends, teammates gather at #Hayward #highschool for emotional tribute to 18yo Naphtali Moimoi. He went missing while boogie boarding in Poplar #Beach on Thursday. Police say search ended Friday am in waters off #HalfMoonBay. #EastBay#student #family #vigil pic.twitter.com/LufrUNAfBL — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) April 20, 2019

Moimoi, a native of Hayward, Calif., signed with Wyoming in December 2018 during the early-signing period.