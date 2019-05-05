DJ Uiagalelei, 2020 No. 1 QB, Commits to Clemson

Uiagalelei played quarterback at St. John Bosco (Calif.) prior to making his decision.

By Kaelen Jones
May 05, 2019

Top 2020 quarterback recruit DJ Uiagalelei verbally committed to Clemson, he announced Sunday.

Uiagalelei was considering both Clemson and Oregon. According to 247Sports, he also garnered interest from Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State, among other schools.

Uiagalelei attended St. John Bosco (Calif.). where he threw for over 6,000 yards, 77 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also starred in baseball, and plans on playing in college.

The Bellflower, Calif. native is listed at 6'4" and 240 pounds. He is rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports and garnered a 0.9943 247Sports Composite grade.

Uiagalelei is considered the No. 1 pro-style quarterback prospect in the nation.

