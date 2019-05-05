Top 2020 quarterback recruit DJ Uiagalelei verbally committed to Clemson, he announced Sunday.

Uiagalelei was considering both Clemson and Oregon. According to 247Sports, he also garnered interest from Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State, among other schools.

This is all God’s work and God’s timing, I am blessed to say I AM 100% COMMITTED!!!!

Happy birthday Mom 💕#FiLaGaNgBuSiNeSS @manecoagency pic.twitter.com/QaU31Rfovt — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) May 5, 2019

Uiagalelei attended St. John Bosco (Calif.). where he threw for over 6,000 yards, 77 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also starred in baseball, and plans on playing in college.

The Bellflower, Calif. native is listed at 6'4" and 240 pounds. He is rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports and garnered a 0.9943 247Sports Composite grade.

Uiagalelei is considered the No. 1 pro-style quarterback prospect in the nation.