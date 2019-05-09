Florida freshman cornerback Chris Steele entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to the Gainesville Sun's Zach Abolverdi.

Steele's move to transfer was reportedly caused by the program's inability to switch his dorm during the spring semester. Steele asked to be moved dorms in order to not room with quarterback Jalon Jones—who was accused of sexual battery by two students in April—but was not accommodated until the summer, per Abolverdi.

Players who enter the portal can return to their initial school, but the coaching staff has the right to pull their scholarship the following semester. Jones entered the transfer portal on April 30.

Steele committed to the Gators and head coach Dan Mullin on Jan 5. He joined the program as a five-star recruit from Bellflower, Calif., ranking as the No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2019.

Florida finished 10–3, 5–3 SEC in Mullins' first year with the program in 2018. The Gators will kick off the 2019 season against Aug. 24 on Miami.