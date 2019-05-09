Florida Loses Five-Star Freshman Chris Steele to Transfer After Dorm Room Complaint

Steele attempted to move dorms within his first month in Gainesville in order to not room with ex-Gators QB Jalon Jones.  

By Michael Shapiro
May 09, 2019

Florida freshman cornerback Chris Steele entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to the Gainesville Sun's Zach Abolverdi.

Steele's move to transfer was reportedly caused by the program's inability to switch his dorm during the spring semester. Steele asked to be moved dorms in order to not room with quarterback Jalon Jones—who was accused of sexual battery by two students in April—but was not accommodated until the summer, per Abolverdi. 

Players who enter the portal can return to their initial school, but the coaching staff has the right to pull their scholarship the following semester. Jones entered the transfer portal on April 30.

Steele committed to the Gators and head coach Dan Mullin on Jan 5. He joined the program as a five-star recruit from Bellflower, Calif., ranking as the No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2019. 

Florida finished 10–3, 5–3 SEC in Mullins' first year with the program in 2018. The Gators will kick off the 2019 season against Aug. 24 on Miami. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message