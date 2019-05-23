Maryland Physicians, Trainers to be Hired Outside of Athletic Department

G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images

The hiring move comes almost one year after Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during practice and later died of a heatstroke.

By Associated Press
May 23, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland will have medical staff tending to the school’s sports teams employed outside of the athletics department.

This would include the head team physician, athletic trainers, nutritionists and mental health practitioners.

The directive, announced Thursday, fulfills recommendations from an external safety review following the death last year of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed during practice and subsequently died of heatstroke.

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans says, “This plan will further enhance the physician-directed, autonomous care our student-athletes receive.”

The school is launching a national search for a head team physician who will be a full-time employee of Maryland within the University Health Center. During the search, current care will remain in place where athletic trainers are overseen by physicians at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

