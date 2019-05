The college football season is still some ways from now, but Vegas never sleeps, and the opening lines are out for the top games of the 2019 season. The Golden Nugget released its opening spreads for several of the season's premier games on Thursday.

Take a look at the lines below:

Thursday, August 29

Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida (-7.5) – Game played in Orlando

Saturday, August 31

Northwestern at Stanford (-6)

Auburn (-3) vs. Oregon – Game played in Arlington

Sunday, Sept. 1

Houston at Oklahoma (-27)

Notre Dame (-18) at Louisville

Saturday, Sept. 7

Stanford at USC (-3)

Texas A&M at Clemson (-17.5)

Army at Michigan (-17.5)

LSU (-2) at Texas

Friday, Sept. 13

Washington State (-10) vs. Houston – Game played at NRG Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 14

Oklahoma (-11) at UCLA

Alabama (-18) at South Carolina

Iowa at Iowa State (Pick 'em)

Stanford at UCF (-2)

Clemson (-18) at Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 21

Notre Dame at Georgia (-9.5)

Auburn at Texas A&M (-3.5)

Oklahoma State at Texas (-10)

Michigan State (-2.5) at Northwestern

Michigan (-5) at Wisconsin

Oregon at Stanford (-2.5)

Saturday, Sept. 28

Ohio State (-10) at Nebraska

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-7)

USC at Washington (-9.5)

Washington State at Utah (-3.5)

Clemson (-27) at North Carolina

Ole Miss at Alabama (-34)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-6.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-19)

Saturday, Oct. 5

Auburn at Florida (-7)

Georgia (-18) at Tennessee

Texas (-7) at West Virginia

Iowa at Michigan (-12)

Michigan State at Ohio State (-15.5)

Northwestern at Nebraska (-6)

Washington at Stanford (Pick 'em)

Saturday, Oct. 12

USC at Notre Dame (-12.5)

Florida State at Clemson (-25)

South Carolina at Georgia (-20)

Florida at LSU (-4.5)

Alabama (-14) at Texas A&M

Oklahoma (-6.5) vs. Texas – Game played in Dallas

Penn State at Iowa (-2)

Michigan State at Wisconsin (-3)

Thursday, Oct. 17

UCLA at Stanford (-7.5)

Friday, Oct. 18

Ohio State (-14) at Northwestern

Saturday, Oct. 19

Clemson (-32) at Louisville

Oregon at Washington (-6)

Tennessee at Alabama (-31)

Auburn (-13) at Arkansas

LSU (-6.5) at Mississippi State

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-21.5)

Michigan (-4.5) at Penn State

Saturday, Oct. 26

Washington State at Oregon (-6)

Auburn at LSU (-9.5)

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-7)

Texas (-6) at TCU

Iowa (-3) at Northwestern

Penn State at Michigan State (-2)

Notre Dame at Michigan (-6)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-13)

Syracuse (-1.5) at Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 2

Miami (Fla.) at Florida State (-1.5)

Houston at UCF (-14)

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Florida – Game played in Jacksonville

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (-16)

Oregon (-1) at USC

Utah at Washington (-8)

Saturday, Nov. 9

LSU at Alabama (-16)

Kansas State at Texas (-13.5)

Iowa at Wisconsin (-2.5)

Clemson (-24) at NC State

UCLA at Utah (-11)

Saturday, Nov. 16

Stanford at Washington State (-6.5)

Georgia (-7.5) at Auburn

LSU (-14.5) at Ole Miss

Alabama (-20) at Mississippi State

Oklahoma (-13.5) at Baylor

Texas (-2.5) at Iowa State

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5)

Wisconsin (-1) at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 23

Washington (-9) at Colorado

UCLA at USC (-5)

Texas A&M at Georgia (-12.5)

Texas (-7) at Baylor

TCU at Oklahoma (-19.5)

Penn State at Ohio State (-10.5)

Thursday, Nov. 28

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-13.5)

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas Tech at Texas (-10)

Iowa at Nebraska (Pick 'em)

Washington State at Washington (-9)

Saturday, Nov. 30

Notre Dame (-5.5) at Stanford

Ohio State at Michigan (-3.5)

Alabama (-13) at Auburn

Florida State at Florida (-14)

Georgia (-20.5) at Georgia Tech

Texas A&M at LSU (-7.5)

Clemson (-23.5) at South Carolina

Oklahoma (-10) at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army (-13) vs. Navy – Game played in Philadelphia