Report: Five-Star WR Bru McCoy to Leave Texas, Enter Transfer Portal

McCoy transferred to Texas from USC in January. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 31, 2019

Texas wide receiver Bru McCoy announced plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday, according to 247Sports' Greg Biggins

McCoy transferred to Texas in January after initially committing to USC. The Mater Dei High School (Calif.) alum arrived in Austin as a five-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit in the state of California.

McCoy announced his decision on Thursday after meeting with members of the Longhorns staff, including head coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger, per Biggins

“After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I’ve decided to leave UT and return home,” McCoy said in a statement on Thursday. “This is purely a personal decision and is no reflection on the University of Texas. "It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the UT community. UT is a fantastic school with an exceptional football program. I have the utmost respect for Coach Herman, his staff, and the players. I did not expect this turn of events, but am confident this is the best decision for me and my family."

It has yet to be announced whether McCoy will re-join USC or commit to another program. There has also not been a ruling whether McCoy will be eligible to play in 2019 after he commits to a new team. 

Texas finished 10–4, 7–3 Big 12 last season in the second year of Herman's tenure. The Longhorns defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. 

 

 

