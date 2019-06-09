Former Florida Gators safety Tony Joiner was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Lake Wales, Fla., on Saturday for the killing of his wife in 2016, according to the News-Press.

Per the News-Press, the death of Heyzel Obando had remained an unsolved case for more than three years. Obando, who was 26, had been found dead in her apartment on Valentine's Day in 2016. Obando's death had been ruled a homicide two months after her body was recovered.

Joiner's arrest on Saturday marked the first since Obando's death. Per the News-Press, court records show that he had been arrested twice for beating Obando.

Joiner, 33, played safety at Florida from 2004-07. He played under former Gators head coach Urban Meyer and served as a team captain during his senior campaign.

Joiner is the second player from Meyer's 2007 Florida squad to be arrested and charged with murder, joining former Gators tight end Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. In 2015, he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Obando had two daughters, ages 3 and 6. Isabel Martinez, their grandmother and Obando's mother, was granted permanent guardianship of the children in 2017.