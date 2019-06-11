Former Florida freshman cornerback Chris Steele has transferred to USC, the school announced on Tuesday.

Steele joins USC after entering the transfer portal on May 9 reportedly because of Florida's inability to switch his dorm during the spring semester. Early indications had him going to Oregon before his commitment to USC became official.

Steele previously committed to the Gators and head coach Dan Mullin on Jan 5. He joined the program as a five-star recruit from Bellflower, Calif., ranking as the No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2019. According to the Los Angeles Times, Steele will file a waiver with the NCAA for immediate eligibility because of the circumstances of his exit from Florida.

He joins freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy as the latest to join the Trojans. McCoy, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit in the state of California, transferred to Texas in January after initially committing to USC. He entered the transfer portal on May 31.

USC finished the 2018 season with a 5–7 record.