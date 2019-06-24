UConn Moving Close to Big East Return Following Official Vote by Presidents

The Huskies could soon make its return to the Big East.

By Kaelen Jones
June 24, 2019

Connecticut is poised to return to the Big East Conference for basketball and all other sports following an official vote by presidents at the 10 Big East schools on Monday, according to CBS Sports. UConn’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the Big East invitation on Wednesday morning.

UConn would be the 11th member of the Big East, joining Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. The move could take place as soon as the 2020-21 school year.

The Huskies were of the original members of the Big East, which was founded in 1979. They left the conference and joined the American Athletic Conference in 2013, but remained an associate member of the Big East throughout the period.

Boston sports site Digital Sports Desk was first to report of UConn's potential move back to the Big East. On Saturday, the Hartford Courant additionally reported that UConn was expected to leave the AAC. The Courant also reported that the exit fee from the AAC could be as high as $12 million.

The Big East still does not offer football and it is unlikely the AAC would allow UConn to keep its football team in the conference. The Huskies have AAC football games scheduled for this upcoming season but would have to find another conference or operate as an independent program by 2020.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message