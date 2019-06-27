Terry Bradshaw Rips Sam Ehlinger: 'He Ain't That Good'

For the second time in a week, Ehlinger was on the receiving end of some blunt criticism.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 27, 2019

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw isn't the biggest fan of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Speaking at his alma mater Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Bradshaw took a shot at Ehlinger while going on a rant about how many five-star quarterbacks commit to Texas.

"I never understood why players would want to go and stack up, like Texas," Bradshaw said. "One year, they signed three [five-star] quarterbacks. Two are now gone, and one is playing, and he ain't that good."

Thursday's comments from Bradshaw mark the second time in seven days that Ehlinger has been on the receiving end of criticism. On June 20, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield offered his take on Ehlinger and the Longhorns.

"He couldn't even beat Lake Travis, so I don't really care ... his opinion on anything winning," Mayfield said. "You know, Westlake's a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas."

Ehlinger ended his sophomore campaign with 3,292 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Longhorns finished the season 9–3 and defeated No. 5 Georgia 28–21 in the Sugar Bowl.

