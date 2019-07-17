Clemson Pulls Perfect Trick Play With John 'Trevor Lawrence' Simpson at ACC Media Days

Blonde is a good look on John Simpson.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 17, 2019

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stole the show in this year's national championship game by leading Clemson to a 44–16 win over Alabama.   

And while Lawrence went 20-of-32 for 347 yards and three touchdowns, let's be real, it was his hair that truly stood out and helped thrust him even more into the national spotlight. Twitter couldn't stop buzzing with look-alikes for the quarterback. The true freshman helped lead the Tigers to its second title in three years.

So naturally, Lawrence was the guy everyone wanted to see at 2019 ACC media days. Clemson delivered.

Well, sort of.

Instead of Lawrence's perfectly coiffed locks, fans were treated to a trick play by the Tigers when guard John Simpson showed up in blonde locks in place of Lawrence, who did not make the trip

Well done Clemson, well done. Let's see if this fools Nick Saban and Alabama on the field this year.

