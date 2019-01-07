Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 12-of-21 for 197 yards and one touchdown at halftime of the national championship game as the Tigers went into the locker room with a 31–16 lead over Alabama.

While the internet was buzzing about Lawrence's performance against the reigning national champions, Twitter was also buzzing about something else: Lawrence look-alikes.

trevor lawrence looks like if an O.A.R. song was a quarterback — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 8, 2019

THAT'S who i've been thinking trevor lawrence looks like... https://t.co/RVUUSXHUrh — Bomani Jones (@bomani_jones) January 8, 2019

Someone said Trevor Lawrence looks like Jar Jar Binks😂 pic.twitter.com/qPDNzQU7Km — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) January 7, 2019

Trevor Lawrence is Jeff Spicoli in a football jersey. pic.twitter.com/YHs1yybOOR — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 30, 2018

The 19-year-old Cartersville, Ga., native might not be too fond of some of those... but hey, with a national title on the line, there are bigger things for him to worry about.

Lawrence's hair has also taken on a life of its own, but that's a story for another time.

Trevor Lawrence is going to be the highest coveted athlete for shampoo and conditioner brands since Troy Polamalu pic.twitter.com/1bxgMIvG66 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2019

Good news for anyone who couldn't think of a joke: Lawrence is only a freshman, so you have plenty of time to think of a doppelganger.