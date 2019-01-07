Who Does Trevor Lawrence Look Like? Twitter Has Some Thoughts

Trevor Lawrence looks like... Jar Jar Binks?

By Emily Caron
January 07, 2019

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 12-of-21 for 197 yards and one touchdown at halftime of the national championship game as the Tigers went into the locker room with a 31–16 lead over Alabama.  

While the internet was buzzing about Lawrence's performance against the reigning national champions, Twitter was also buzzing about something else: Lawrence look-alikes.

The 19-year-old Cartersville, Ga., native might not be too fond of some of those... but hey, with a national title on the line, there are bigger things for him to worry about.

Lawrence's hair has also taken on a life of its own, but that's a story for another time. 

Good news for anyone who couldn't think of a joke: Lawrence is only a freshman, so you have plenty of time to think of a doppelganger. 

