Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took a slight shot at former Ohio State coaching rival Urban Meyer.

On a podcast with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Harbaugh was asked what his reaction was when Meyer retired last season.

"Urban Meyer's had a winning record. A really phenomenal record everywhere he's been," Harbaugh said. "But also, controversy follows everywhere he's been."

"You welcome the accountability that all you can be judged on is your record,” Harbaugh added on the show. "What your record is overall, what your record is within your conference and what your record is head-to-head matchups with the other teams you play. I think you find right now that Ohio State is the only team that has a better record than us, has a better conference record than us and has a better overall head-to-head matchup with us."

Meyer was suspended the first three games of the 2018 season after an investigation into his conduct regarding domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith. He was placed on paid administrative before the university named offensive coordinator Ryan Day the interim head coach. Day is now the full-time coach.

Meyer went 4–0 against Harbaugh, including a 62–39 win last season to close out the rivalry.

Harbaugh made the comments ahead of Big Ten media days. He'll speak with reporters Friday.