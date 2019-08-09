After the recent Clemson national championship ring drama, former Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant is only focused on Missouri football.

When asked about the ring snub, Bryant said he wasn't paying any attention to it.

"A ring is a ring," he told The Athletic's Peter Baugh. "I'm in Missouri, and I don't play any mind to that. Everybody else can make a story about it, which it's not really a story."

Earlier this week, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant didn't get a national championship ring was because he was no longer part of the Tigers' team.

"He wasn't on the team. You've gotta be on the team to get a ring," Swinney told ESPN. "I love Kelly and appreciate what he did for us, but he decided to move on."

Bryant, who is now a graduate transfer at Missouri, elected to transfer late last September. His decision to leave came just days after Swinney announced that then-freshman Trevor Lawrence would be the starting quarterback. Bryant had started the first four games of the season, but Lawrence was named the starter following a four-touchdown game against Georgia Tech. Lawrence led Clemson to a 15–0 record and the national championship against Alabama after taking over as starter.