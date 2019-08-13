ESPN's 'College GameDay' to Kick Off Season With Week 0 Show at Disney World

ESPN is kicking off its popular show one week earlier this season.

By Jenna West
August 13, 2019

Lee Corso and Mickey Mouse are teaming up to kick off the 2019 season on ESPN's College GameDay.

The network announced on Tuesday that the popular show will air live from Disney World's Magic Kingdom during Week 0. It typically opens the show during Week 1. College GameDay will visit Clemson for its game against Georgia Tech in Week 1 this season, but the show is heading to Orlando to get started one week earlier.

During Week 0, ESPN will air its first game of the season on Saturday, August 24, when Samford faces Youngstown State at 3 p.m. ET. ESPN will also broadcast Florida vs. Miami at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando and Arizona at Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. ET.

While college football and Disney World sound like a perfect combination, there are a few rules for the Week 0 broadcast that aren't so fan friendly, according to a press release.

Anyone wishing to see the College GameDay broadcast can "catch a glimpse" if they purchase a ticket to the Magic Kingdom. However, "there will be no special access for just College GameDay viewing" in the park. The show is known for the funny and clever signs that fans bring to set, but no one will be able to hold up their posters behind the desk at Disney World. Since the theme park prohibits signs, banners and flags, College GameDay fans can't bring any to the Week 0 show.

People say Disney World is the happiest place on Earth, but it doesn't sound like it will be for college football fans in Week 0.

