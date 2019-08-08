ESPN's College GameDay announced on Thursday that the show will kick off Week 1 of the 2019 college football season with a trip to Death Valley as Clemson opens its season with a home game against ACC foe Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The two-hour broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. and end just before the scheduled 8 p.m. kick-off. The first hour will be broadcast on ESPN and the second on the ACC Network, which launches on Aug. 22.

The game itself will be broadcast on the ACC Network as its first live game.

The early conference clash will mark the start of the Yellow Jackets' first season under new head coach Geoff Collins who replaced Paul Johnson following his retirement. The reigning national champion Tigers will begin their quest for another College Football Playoff appearance as sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the team.

The GameDay crew will then travel to Arlington, Texas for the Oregon-Auburn showdown on Saturday, Aug. 31.