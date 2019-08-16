Report: Miami QB Tate Martell Takes Snaps at Receiver During Scrimmage

Martell lost Miami's starting quarterback job to redshirt freshman Jarren Williams.

By Michael Shapiro
August 16, 2019

Miami head coach Manny Diaz chose redshirt freshman Jarren Williams as the Hurricanes' starting quarterback over Tate Martell on Monday, but that doesn't necessarily mean Martell will spend 2019 on the bench. 

Martell reportedly took snaps at wide receiver during Miami's closed scrimmage on Friday, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. Diaz did not comment on Martell's potential position change following Friday's scrimmage.

Martell transferred from Ohio State in January. The former five-star recruit then won an immediate eligibility waiver, and he is now allowed to play in 2019. 

Williams defeated Martell and sophomore N'Kosi Perry for the starting quarterback role. 

Miami opens the 2019 season on Aug. 24 against Florida at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. 

